UBS bets on long-cycle industrial firms, initiates coverage on 5 stocks

After carefully studying the current trends in India’s industrial sector, UBS initiated the coverage of five top players in the segment. Siemens, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics were initiated with a "buy" call, ABB India with a "hold" rating and Cummins India with a "sell" rating.

UBS analysts expect new emerging drivers of capital expenditure (capex) to reduce the cyclical volatility of top and bottom-line growth for a few companies. Defence, electrification, and industrial automation (IA) are areas in the Indian industrial scene that can surpass manufacturing capex with combined revenues of more than $75 billion by FY30.

UBS sees an outperformance of long-cycle firms over pure product names.

“We see a convincing case for domestically focused long-cycle (larger execution cycles) industrial leaders posting better new order growth, a key driver for industrial earnings/valuations with large pipelines,” observed UBS.

Pluses and minuses Siemens is UBS's top pick, given its potential to generate high-double-digit returns and new-order CAGR. Moreover, the growth prospects of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is also strong. Again, evolving service/export-led business model is another upside to Siemens' prospects, which UBS thinks has not been priced into the stock yet, thus creating significant room for stock appreciation. UBS set the target price for Siemens at Rs 3,900.

