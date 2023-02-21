 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS bets on long-cycle industrial firms, initiates coverage on 5 stocks

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Siemens, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics were initiated with a buy call, ABB India with a hold rating and Cummins India with a sell rating.

Siemens is UBS’s top pick, given its potential to generate high-double-digit returns and new-order CAGR.

After carefully studying the current trends in India’s industrial sector, UBS initiated the coverage of five top players in the segment. Siemens, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics were initiated with a "buy" call, ABB India with a "hold" rating and Cummins India with a "sell" rating.

UBS analysts expect new emerging drivers of capital expenditure (capex) to reduce the cyclical volatility of top and bottom-line growth for a few companies. Defence, electrification, and industrial automation (IA) are areas in the Indian industrial scene that can surpass manufacturing capex with combined revenues of more than $75 billion by FY30.

UBS sees an outperformance of long-cycle firms over pure product names.

“We see a convincing case for domestically focused long-cycle (larger execution cycles) industrial leaders posting better new order growth, a key driver for industrial earnings/valuations with large pipelines,” observed UBS.