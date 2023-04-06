 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TTK Healthcare proposes delisting, 2 weeks after Sunil Singhania’s stake purchase

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Currently, promoters hold 75 percent in the company and public shareholders hold 25 percent

TTK Healthcare stock has run up over 40 percent since Sunil Singhania’s stake buy in the company

TTK Healthcare on April 5 proposed delisting its shares, just two weeks after Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Fund acquired a 1.74 percent stake in the company. TTK’s Board will be meeting on April 20 to consider and approve or reject the proposal.

The company exited its human pharma business last year and is now left with consumer product lines like women’s deodorant Eva, home care brand Good Home and Skore condoms that earn a single-digit margin and operate in a highly competitive environment. This is one of the main reasons management has decided to delist the company.

Over the past few quarters, the company’s operating margins have ranged between 4-9 percent.

The promoters also perceive that any long-term business plan would involve rationalization of some, expanding into new categories and new businesses, which may have different risk profiles and funding requirements.