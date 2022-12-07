 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Engineering promoter likely to sell 7.03% stake via block deal tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

The promoter is likely to sell shares worth Rs 500 crore at Rs 280-Rs 285 per share, as per a report

(Representative image)

Sugar firm Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd's promoter Dhruv Sawhney is likely to sell a 7.03 percent stake, approximately 1.7 crore shares, via block deals on December 8, CNBC Awaaz reported on December 7 citing sources.

The promoter is aiming to sell shares worth Rs 500 crore at Rs 280-Rs 285 per share, which is at around 3 percent discount from its current share price.

Triveni Engineering's scrip on December 7 closed 1.70 percent lower at Rs 294.85 apiece on BSE against its previous close. The company's shares fell 2.5 percent intra-day at Rs 292.45 apiece from its previous close.

Earlier, in September, the company had sold its entire 21.85 percent stake in Triveni Turbines for about Rs 1,600 crore. The shares have been sold to Rati Sawhney, one of the promoters of Triveni Turbine, and a few institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds of Singapore and Abu Dhabi as also a few domestic mutual funds.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd had reported a multifold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,387.76 crore for the quarter ended September on one-off gains.

Its net profit stood at Rs 92.47 crore in the year-ago period.