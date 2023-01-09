 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan shares on the downhill after Q3 growth fails to meet Street expectations

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023

The Street had forecasted growth of 17-18 percent year-on-year, while Titan reported 12 percent growth

Shares of Titan opened lower on January 9 as the growth clocked by the company in October-December quarter failed to meet analyst expectations. The Street had forecast a growth of 17 percent on-year on the back of strong wedding season, while Titan reported 12 percent growth.

At 10:30am, the stock was quoting at Rs 2491.25, lower by 1.80 percent. It has gained 15 percent in the last six months.

The maximum growth was recorded by Titan in its 'emerging businesses' category, where the sales shot up by 75 percent on-year. This includes fragrance and fashion accessories, and Indian dress wear sold under the Taneira brand.

The 'watches and wearables' segment registered a 14 percent growth. The jewellery business grew 11 percent on-year, with 22 new stores being added during the quarter.

A total of 111 new retail outlets were added in the quarter across businesses, taking the total count to 2,362.