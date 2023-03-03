Titagarh Wagons stock price rises after emerging as second lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trains

Titagarh Wagons (TWL) share price was trading in the green in the morning session on March 3 after the company emerged as the second lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trains.

Titagarh Wagons in a stock exchange filing said that the TWL-BHEL consortium has emerged as the second-lowest bidder for “manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depot”.

The Russian CJSC Transmashholding-RVNL consortium is the lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains. Officials have said that the BHEL and Titagarh Wagons consortium will be given a chance to match the lowest bid to bag a share of the tender, according to a PTI report.

BHEL-Titagarh Wagons had quoted Rs 140 crore a train set, while the lowest bid is Rs 120 crore per trainset.

Moneycontrol News