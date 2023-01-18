 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This small stock spikes over 100% in 6 months, bags its first foreign EPC order

Jan 18, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

The company hopes to execute the order worth Rs 143 crore in next 24 months

Share price of Salasar Techno Engineering jumped over 3 percent on January 18 after the company bagged order worth Rs 143 crore from the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

This marks the company's first ever EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) order from a foreign country.

At 12:30pm, the small-cap stock was quoting at Rs 51.90 a share on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 4.53 percent. The scrip has doubled investors' wealth, gaining over 100 percent in the past six months.

It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,640 crore, of which Rs 606 crore is free float.

As per an exchange filing, the company has secured the Letter of Intent (LOI) from NEA for "procurement of material equipment, associated accessories and necessary installation services for 33/11 KV substations and 33 KV, 11 KV, 400 V lines and distribution system networks in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi Districts of Nepal".