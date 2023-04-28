 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra Q4 earnings miss expectations, Street keeps a cautious stance

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Tech Mahindra on April 27 reported a 26 percent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 1,125 crore with revenue coming in flat sequentially at Rs 13,718 crore. Overall street sentiment remains watchful with analysts remaining cautious due to the challenging macro environment and largely expect muted growth in FY24.

Tech Mahindra

IT major Tech Mahindra reported a 26 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,125 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, down 27 percent from Rs 1,545 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,718.2 crore, flat on a sequential basis and up 13 percent on-year. In constant currency terms, revenue grew only 0.3 percent sequentially. EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 9.6 percent against the Street expectations of around 12 percent.

“Tech Mahindra’s EBIT margin miss in the fourth quarter was due to higher investments to future-proof the business. This, we believe, is a reflection of its weak capabilities and investments around  partnership with hyperscalers and multiple SaaS platforms. Top 5 client revenues have seen a sharp ramp-down over the last one year, it being down 20 percent YoY during Q4FY23, which is again a reflection of weak execution by TechM, in our view,” wrote analysts at ICICI Securities, which has given the stock a ‘reduce’ rating at a target price (TP) of Rs 1,003.

