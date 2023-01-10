HomeNewsBusinessStocks

TCS – What should investors do after a decent Q3?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The next financial year is likely to be softer though the medium- to long-term outlook for the company remains positive

The good news from the sector in general and TCS in particular is that attrition is falling, labour market is cooling off, and wage pressure should wane, lifting margin
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue performance healthy Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow moderating, Europe remains a pain point Attrition falling, but net headcount addition negative FY24 could be a soft year after two strong years Valuation multiple could veer towards pre-pandemic level Decent dividend yield, should the stock correct TCS (CMP: Rs 3320 Market Cap: Rs 12,14,786 crore) kicked off the earnings season with a very decent revenue performance in a seasonally weak quarter, improvement in operating margin, and a balanced commentary. However, the earnings report and the subsequent...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers