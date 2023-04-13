 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS Q4 profit up 14.8% YoY. What should investors do with stock?

Apr 13, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

TCS Q4 result | The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent, from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. Brokerages have a mixed view on on weaker-than-expected quarter for India's largest IT services company

In constant currency (cc) terms, the revenue rose 10.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), the company said.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus on April 13, a day after India’s biggest IT services company reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 59,162 crore, up 16.9 percent, from Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago quarter. It stood at Rs 58,229 crore in the December quarter of FY23.

Analysts had estimated the Tata Group company to report 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit was projected to increase 6.2 percent QoQ in the January-March quarter.