 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sunil Singhania, Madhu Kela bump up stake in this smallcap engineering company; stock gains

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

As of December end, Singhania already held 2.62 percent stake in Dynamatic Technologies via Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1

Sunil Singhania

Dynamatic Technologies’ shares gained on March 21, a day after veteran investors Sunil Singhania and Madhusudan Kela invested in the precision engineering company. At 10:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 2678.05 on the NSE, higher by 2.7 percent.

On March 20, the company raised Rs 112.9 crore after preferential share allotment of 4.5 lakh shares to three investors at a price of Rs 2,509.

AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC - (NOOSA) invested Rs 62.72 crore for 2.5 lakh shares, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust put Rs 37.63 crore for 1.5 lakh shares and Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund invested Rs 12.54 crore for 50,000 shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action