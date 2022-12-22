 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards makes a flat debut on bourses, lists at Rs 361

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The public issue was a complete offer for sale, which means the company did not receive any proceeds from the offer and the money went to the selling shareholders

India's largest wine producer Sula Vineyards made a flat stock market debut on December 22, listing at only 1 percent gain to its issue price of Rs 357 apiece.

On the NSE, it started trading at Rs 361, higher by 1.12 percent. On the BSE, it started trading at Rs 358.

The initial public offering of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14, 2022 with every category getting full subscription, but overall it was lower than analysts' expectations.

The public issue was a complete offer-for-sale, which means the company did not receive any proceeds from the offer and the money went to the selling shareholders.

"Lower promoter holdings are cause for alarm. Investors with cash surpluses might think about investing for a long-term reward," said Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director, Proficient Equities.