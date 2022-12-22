Market LIVE Updates: Indices mixed in pre-open session, Nifty around 18,300; RIL in focus

Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 82.80/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 82.81/$
Wall Street logs biggest daily gains so far in December
Asia Pacific markets gain after Wall Street bounce; Hang Seng Tech index up 5%
Oil prices gain for fourth straight day on tight U.S. stocks
Reliance Retail acquires Metro Cash & Carry for Rs 2,850 crore
SGX Nifty indicates gap-up start for Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,257.17
|189.93
|+0.31%
|Nifty 50
|18,288.80
|89.70
|+0.49%
|Nifty Bank
|42,864.00
|246.05
|+0.58%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,534.00
|15.25
|+0.43%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|3,948.00
|46.05
|+1.18%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Best Sector details available.
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Worst Sector details available.
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. All major European markets closed in green yesterday. The US markets witnessed the biggest single day gain in the month of December as all major indices ended the day with hefty gains. Investor sentiments got a boost after Nike and Fedex reported robust quarterly earnings. Asian peers are trading in positive terrain following the overnight Euphoria on Wall Street.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 18400 followed by 18460 and on the downside 18160 followed by 18080 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for bank nifty are 43300 and 42400 respectively.
MPC Minutes: Premature pause in rate hikes a costly error at this juncture, says RBI Governor
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is of the opinion that a premature pause in the monetary policy rate hike course would prove to be a costly policy error at this juncture, showed the minutes of the Monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held between December 5 to December 7.
Given the uncertain outlook, Das added that we might find ourselves striving to do a catch-up through more vital policy actions in the subsequent meetings to ward off accentuated inflationary pressures. Read more
US consumer confidence rebounds
US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong, but fears of a recession persisted, resulting in fewer households planning to make big-ticket purchases over the next six months.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to 108.3 this month, the highest reading since April, from 101.4 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 101.0.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Some Stocks To Watch Out For In Today’s Trade
-Adani Enterprises: Begins making silicon ingots to localise solar modules
-Bharat Forge: Commences supply of forgings utilizing green steel
-Coal India: Coal demand likely to peak between 2030 and 2035, says Union Minister
-Lupin: Recalls four lots of Quinapril tablets
-RIL: Ambani’s Reliance to acquire Metro’s India unit for $344 million
-Speciality Restaurants: Approves raising Rs 127 crore via warrants
-Sula Vineyards: To start trading after IPO
-Torrent Pharma: Board approves merging Curatio unit with itself
Wall Street on Wednesday
Wall Street's three main stock indices closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.74 points, or 1.6 percent, to 33,376.48, the S&P 500 gained 56.82 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,878.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.26 points, or 1.54 percent, to 10,709.37.
Asian stocks climbed into the black on Thursday after an upbeat reading on U.S. consumers cheered Wall Street investors, while the yen added to its recent massive gains as Japanese bond yields shifted into a new higher range. Read more
Oil prices gain for fourth straight day on tight U.S. stocks
Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks seen tight just as a chilly blast hits the United States and travel is set to soar for the holiday season.
Brent crude futures for February were trading at $82.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $78.29.
Reliance Retail acquires Metro Cash & Carry for Rs 2,850 crore
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on December 22 signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd (Metro India) for a cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore.
Metro India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mero AG, started operations in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce cash-and-carry business format in the country and now runs 31 large format stores across 21 cities with about 3,500 employees. The multi-channel B2B cash-and-carry wholesaler has a reach to over 3 million B2B customers in India and 1 million of them are frequent buyers through its store network and eB2B app. Metro India serves kiranas and other small businesses and merchants. In the financial year 2021-22 (FY ended September 2022), the company generated sales of Rs 7,700 crore, its best sales performance since its market entry into India. Read more
SGX Nifty indicates gap-up start for Indian indices
Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,360 levels on the Singaporean exchange.