Market LIVE Updates: Indices mixed in pre-open session, Nifty around 18,300; RIL in focus

December 22, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. All major European markets closed in green yesterday. The US markets witnessed the biggest single day gain in the month of December as all major indices ended the day with hefty gains. Investor sentiments got a boost after Nike and Fedex reported robust quarterly earnings. Asian peers are trading in positive terrain following the overnight Euphoria on Wall Street.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 18400 followed by 18460 and on the downside 18160 followed by 18080 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for bank nifty are 43300 and 42400 respectively.

