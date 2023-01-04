Thanks to monsoon, sugar sector finds itself in a sweet spot

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Record sugar production aided by good monsoon year Sugar export at an all-time high Govt considering increasing sugar export quota Distillery business transforming revenue mix and profitability Large ethanol growth headroom Structural shift could lead to sector re-rating First and foremost, India saw a record sugar production, of 360 lakh tonnes, post ethanol diversion, in 2022, thanks to a good monsoon and better yields. Gross production is likely to top 410 lakh tonnes in the sugar season 2022-23, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association...