HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Thanks to monsoon, sugar sector finds itself in a sweet spot

Khushboo Rai   •

Following a healthy performance in 2022 on the back of record exports and production, the sugar industry is on track for a steady growth. The energy- positive and lucrative ethanol will be an added sweetener

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Record sugar production aided by good monsoon year Sugar export at an all-time high Govt considering increasing sugar export quota Distillery business transforming revenue mix and profitability Large ethanol growth headroom Structural shift could lead to sector re-rating First and foremost, India saw a record sugar production, of 360 lakh tonnes, post ethanol diversion, in 2022, thanks to a good monsoon and better yields. Gross production is likely to top 410 lakh tonnes in the sugar season 2022-23, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers