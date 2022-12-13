 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Staples, cement good medium-term bets; financials, industrials for long term: Amish Shah, BofA

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

BofA Securities is underweight on the information technology, automobile and healthcare sectors

Amish Shah

Bank of America Securities is overweight on financials, industrials, staples and cement, head of India equity research Amish Shah said at a media roundtable. However, investors should rotate out of staples and cement in six months, he added.

“In the cement sector, there is good demand visibility for the next few months till Q2FY24, when the seasonally weak quarter begins,” said Shah.
He said Budget 2023 will create many opportunities, with subsidies expected for infrastructure schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and rural employment guarantee projects. These subsidies eventually lead to creation of an asset, so they are as good as capital expenditure, he explained.

Staples are expected to do well as rural sentiment is slowly turning the corner.

“All factors for a bounce-back in demand are lining up, like moderating of inflation and increase in non-farm income,” he said.

Foreign institutional investors and domestic mutual funds are materially underweight on staples versus their historical averages. Thus, the sector could see greater inflows in 2023, BofA Securities said.

Also Read: Nifty to hit 20,000 in 2023, driven by FII flows, says BofA Securities