Spencer Retail shares surge over 11% after foray into hypermarket format

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Spencer's Retail Ltd on Monday announced opening a new format chain 'Spencer's Value Market' that targets value-conscious consumers. Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, the retailer will open the new stores in six South Indian cities this month.

Shares of Spencer Retail surged over 11 percent in the morning session on January 17 after the company forayed into hypermarket format.

The retailer has around 185 stores that cater to mid to premium segments.

"Spencer's Value Market is a new-age hypermarket serving modern, well-informed and value-conscious customers. Value Market is all set to launch at six location namely, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kurnool, Guntur, Bhimavaram & Vijayanagaram between January 16-23," Group's Head- Retail & FMCG, Shashwat Goenka said.

"We hope to open 10 stores by March this year and gradually expand to other locations in due course. The new stores will be smaller and between 8,000-12,000 square feet," an official said.