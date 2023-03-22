 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sobha share price tumbles as tax sleuths raid premises

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

All concerned employees/staff of the company are extending their full cooperation to the officials, said the company

Sobha Ltd shares fell nearly 5 percent on March 22 after the real estate developer informed exchanges that the income tax department was carrying out a raid on its registered office and other premises.

"All concerned employees of the company are extending their full cooperation to the officials," said the company.

At 10:45am, the stock was quoting at Rs 494.20 on the NSE, lower by 4.7 percent. It is down 34.4 percent from its 52-week high level and has bled 15 percent in 2023 so far.

