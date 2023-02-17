 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Minda Corp acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol for Rs 400 crore via open market

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, managing director Vikram Mohan said that he was not aware of this deal till late last night. "We are competitors, will not work with Minda Corp," he said

Representative image

Minda Corporation has acquired 15.7 percent stake in Pricol, an automotive components and precision engineered products manufacturer, for Rs 400 crore, said the company on February 17.

"This is merely a financial investment without providing the company any special rights in Pricol other than the rights as a shareholder of Pricol Limited," Minda Corp said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition was done via open market at an average price of Rs 208.98 per share aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

At 9:20am, Pricol hit a 52-week high of Rs 219.25 apiece on the NSE. Soon after, it slipped into the red and was quoting at Rs 200.30, lower by 3.8 percent.