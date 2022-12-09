 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm buyback: The good, the bad, and the ugly

N Mahalakshmi
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

Is it an attempt to talk up the stock, or is it because there’s no path to profitability in sight? For what value is there in an exit when the stock is more than 70 percent down.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The Paytm share buyback plan triggered much head-scratching in newsrooms and in the investing community. Journalists are asking if this is a good use of capital. If the investor has given you money to grow your business, what’s the point of returning value when the stock is down by three-quarters?

The fact is Paytm’s business model is coming unstuck. Investors have little faith in the business, and even less in the management. Plus, there are still a bunch of institutional investors who may be demanding an honourable exit, if nothing else. But there’s no honourable exit when the stock is down more than 70 percent. But then, investors can get tough and why not.

To be fair, the Paytm management has tried its best to convince analysts about its business model and future course of action. But barring a couple of days of uptick, the stock is not showing signs of a decisive turn.

It’s unlikely this scenario would change, despite the fact that the company’s performance was impressive in the September quarter. The company said it aims to turn EBITDA break-even by September 2023.

So what exactly is the problem with Paytm and does it truly stand a chance of becoming a financial powerhouse as projected? Those bullish on the company are largely pinning their hopes on the lending business, which is growing rapidly.