 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nykaa logs in 71% decline in Q3 net profit: Check out what brokerages are saying

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q3: Jefferies continued to maintain a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 200 per share.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Shares of Nykaa Fashion operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures are expected to react today to its December quarter earnings posted on February 13.

Indian beauty and personal care e-commerce company logged in a 71 percent decline in net profit to Rs 8.5 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 29 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations, however, surged 33 percent on-year to Rs 1,463 crore, up from Rs 1,098 crore in Q3FY22. Expenses for the quarter also increased 36 percent on-year to Rs 1,455 crore.

Catch all the market action on our live blog