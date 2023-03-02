 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nomura initiates coverage on L&T Tech with 'reduce' rating, cuts target price, expects 100 bps margin contraction

Sandip Das
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Nomura expects around 4 percent USD revenue CAGR over FY22-25F with a 100 bps margin contraction, leading to a 15.2 percent earnings per share (EPS) CAGR.

Shares of L&T Technology Services were trading lower by 2 percent in the morning session on March 2 after research firm Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘reduce’ rating.

The Japanese research firm Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a reduced rating and has a target price of Rs 3,050 per share, a downside of around 20 percent from the current market price.

At 11:32 hours, L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,695, down Rs 55.70, or 1.49 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,714.80 and an intraday low of Rs 3,661.

According to Nomura, global engineering research & development (ER&D) total spending was $1.3 trillion in CY21, and expects the Everest Group to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.6 percent over CY21-24E, led by digital engineering services (12.4 percent CAGR) as enterprises continue to revamp products, services and processes.