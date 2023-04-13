Nifty IT dips over 2% as TCS misses Street estimate, Infy likely to put up a poor show

Nifty IT index on Thursday witnessed a 2 percent slump after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) earnings for Q4FY23 missed expectations of the Street traded down 2 percent.

Despite a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore and a 16.9 percent growth in revenue to Rs 59,162 crore, TCS missed estimates, with quarterly growth at 1.6 percent for revenue and 5.0 percent for net profit. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin contracted 0.5 percent to 24.5 percent.

While analysts predicted subdued growth in a seasonally weak quarter, the recent US banking crisis has resulted in estimate cuts by analysts and increased caution among investors.

Follow our live blog for all market action

Suchitra Mandal