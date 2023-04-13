 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty IT dips over 2% as TCS misses Street estimate, Infy likely to put up a poor show

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

TCS reported Q4FY23 earnings that missed street expectations, causing a 2% slump in the Nifty IT index, with TCS also trading down by 2%. The recent US banking crisis has resulted in estimate cuts by analysts and increased caution among investors for Indian IT companies that rely heavily on revenue from the BFSI sector, particularly from the US and Europe.

Nifty IT drags down over 2% after TCS misses street estimates

Nifty IT index on Thursday witnessed a 2 percent slump after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) earnings for Q4FY23 missed expectations of the Street traded down 2 percent.

Despite a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore and a 16.9 percent growth in revenue to Rs 59,162 crore, TCS missed estimates, with quarterly growth at 1.6 percent for revenue and 5.0 percent for net profit. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin contracted 0.5 percent to 24.5 percent.

While analysts predicted subdued growth in a seasonally weak quarter, the recent US banking crisis has resulted in estimate cuts by analysts and increased caution among investors.

