Neutral ACC; target of Rs 2215: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 2215 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC

ACC reported EBITDA of INR3.8b, beating our estimate of INR3.5b, driven by higher volumes and lower opex. EBITDA/t stood at INR490 v/s estimated INR465. Adj. Profit was at INR1.7b v/s estimated 1.6b. Lower costs helped steep margin recovery from a historical low last quarter. Higher working capital requirements (up INR27.6b YoY), led by steep increase in other current assets contributed to a decline in cash balance. Commissioning of the Ametha plant (2.7mtpa clinker and 1mtpa grinding unit) has been delayed by six months. We reduce FY24E/25E EBITDA by 4-5% and EPS by 6-7% on assumptions of lower volumes.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,215 (from INR2,360 earlier), based on 12.5x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA.