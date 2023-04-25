 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle India beats projections, takes net profit up 25% to Rs 736 crore in Q1

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

NESCAFE recorded its highest ever market share in the quarter, said the company in a press release

Nestle follow a January to December financial year

Nestle India, the house of Kitkat chocolates and Maggi noodles, reported a net profit of Rs 736 crore for the March quarter, making a 24.7 percent jump over the year-ago period.

This is a big beat on estimates that had pegged the Nestle net profit at Rs 674 crore. The company follows a January to December financial year.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,830 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at Rs 1,098 crore, up 18 percent.