More than 40 smallcaps give double digit return despite market falling 1%

Rakesh Patil
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,643.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,026.27 crore.

For the week, BSE Largecap index shed 1 percent, while Midcap, Smallcap ended on flat note.

Market remained under pressure in the first half of this week and witnessed consolidation in the second half but lost more than 1 percent breaking 3-week gaining momentum. FII outflow, mixed earnings, likely rate hike by Fed and possible recession is US post softening job data and declining manufacturing activity remained investors' concerns.

In this week, BSE Sensex fell 775.94 points or 1.28 percent to end at 59,655.06, while Nifty50 shed 204 points or 1.14 percent to end at 17,624.

For the week, BSE largecap index shed 1 percent, while midcap, smallcap ended on flat note.

“The markets trended lower during the week gone by, as IT sector witnessed a drag owing to a weak set of numbers being declared by one of the majors. The concerns regarding global economic outlook too impacted the sentiments; a strong growth reported by China failed to meaningfully influence the bulls,” said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.