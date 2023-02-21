 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Corp will be a minority shareholder in Pricol with no special rights: Akash Minda

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

The shares in Pricol are purchased solely for the investment of the surplus funds available with the company, he added

Automotive instrument cluster as a product is set to grow with a lot of premiumisation coming in, and Minda Corporation believes that the 15.7 percent stake buy in Pricol at Rs 400 crore is in line with this.

Instrument cluster is essentially the various displays and indicators, like speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, etc. that enable a driver to operate the vehicle.

“We are very strongly positioned in technology and our own capabilities to lead this industry. We understand and are very bullish on the instrument cluster business,” said Akash Minda, executive director, Minda Corporation in a business update conference call.

