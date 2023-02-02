 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC BudEx closes flat a day after Budget 2023, ITC shines

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Adani Ports, Coromandel International and Titagarh Wagons were the top index losers

Moneycontrol Budget Sensitivity index (MCBudEx) closed 0.43 percent lower on February 2, as shares of Adani Ports, Coromandel International and Titagarh Wagons dragged it down. ITC, the top gainer on the index, was the saving grace.

ITC took a sharp beating on the Budget day initially on the hike in the National Calamity Contingent (NCCD) duty but recovered swiftly to close in the green. The rally continued on February 2, with the stock hitting an all-time high of Rs 384.70, inching closer to the Rs 400 mark.

The rally ensued after the Street realised that the 16 percent hike in NCCD would mean only a 1-2 percent hike in the overall tax on a cigarette stick. NCCD forms about 10 percent of the overall tax.

