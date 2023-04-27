 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 43%; most brokerages maintain 'buy' on the stock

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Q4: Broking house Motilal Oswal maintains buy with a Target Price of Rs 10,100/share.

Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,048 crore for the March quarter.

Maruti Suzuki share price will remain in focus on April 27 after the company announced a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended March 2023.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,623 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

However, the profit figure was a tad below the Street estimate of Rs 2,773 crore.

