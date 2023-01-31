Mangalore Chemicals stock surges on 145% spike in Dec quarter profit at Rs 76 crore

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers climbed 8 percent in the morning session on January 31, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers jumped 145.16 percent to Rs 76.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, as against Rs 31.07 crore a year back.

The company's sales spiked 54.03 percent to Rs 1173.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 761.70 crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers was quoting at Rs 85.60, up Rs 5.95, or 7.47 percent, in the early hours of trade on the BSE on Tuesday. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 90 and an intraday low of Rs 84.85. S&P BSE Commodities jumped over a percent and was quoting at 5,317.51 level where Mangalore Chemicals is a constituent and was one of the top gainers. The other gainers included National Fertilizers, Primo Chemicals and RCF.

