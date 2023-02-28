Mahindra Logistics shares sink 3% as CFO resigns

Shares of Mahindra Logistics dropped 3 percent on February 27 after Chief Financial Officer Yogesh Patel tendered his resignation.

"We hereby inform you that Yogesh Patel, CFO and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation to pursue interests outside the Mahindra Group," the company said in an exchange filing.

Prior to joining Mahindra Logistics in August 2018, Patel served as CFO for Healthcare Global. Previously, he has held various positions including, Director of Finance at EY, Vice President of Finance at Wipro, and Country Finance Planning Manager at IBM.

