Lupin trades higher on USFDA nod for generic bladder drug

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Lupin Pharmaceutical got the United States' drug regulator's nod to market fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets

Lupin share was trading almost 2 percent at Rs 752 on January 9 as it got approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic bladder drug fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets 4 mg and 8 mg.

The product, a generic alternative of Pfizer’s Toviaz, will be used to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.

The company will manufacture the drug at its facility in Goa, India.

As per IQVIA, fesoterodine fumarate had an estimated annual market size of $177 million as of September 2022.

The company released a few other products, including first of its kind triple drug combination on January 5 for treating inadequately controlled asthma.