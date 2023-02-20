 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Lotus Chocolate open offer begins tomorrow: Will the confectioner bloom?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

The offer is unlikely to go through, since the current market price of Lotus Chocolate shares is Rs 303 apiece, while the open offer price has been fixed at Rs 115.50.

Lotus Chocolate Company’s shares have swung sharply since Reliance Retail acquired a 51 percent stake in the company in December last year. After surging from Rs 111 to a record high of Rs 480, Lotus Chocolate's shares have been hitting the lower end of the intra-day circuit breaker every day.

On February 20, trading in the stock was frozen at Rs 303.75 due to the presence of only sellers.

The low free float explains the volatility in share prices, but a price-to-earnings ratio of over 450x is making investors balk as the company has been a steady performer at best for many years.

The bet here, analysts say, is on Reliance turning around the fortunes of the company as well as a bullish outlook for the chocolate market.