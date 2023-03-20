 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies sees little value ascribed to Reliance's new businesses; sets target at Rs 3,100

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Shares of Reliance Industries corrected 18 percent since November 2022, bringing the price-to-earnings ratio to a 6 percent discount over the long-term average. According to foreign brokerage firm Jefferies, this presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

The firm has a target price of Rs 3,100 on the stock which is a 42 percent upside from its 52-week low. The 52-week low of Rs 2,180 was hit on March 20 amid broad market selloff.

"The company has $120 billion of equity and current net-debt-to-equity ratio at 0.3x is near a 22-year low. Thus, the current capex cycle is said to be different from the one in the last decade," Jefferies said in its report. This is expected to have a positive impact on RIL's earnings, with limited downside risks.