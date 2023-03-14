 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lemon Tree Hotels jumps 5% after CLSA sees 34% upside

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Share price of Lemon Tree Hotels was up 5 percent on Tuesday after brokerage firm CLSA recommended a buy rating on the company at a target price (TP) of Rs 102 apiece implying an upside of 34 percent over yesterday’s closing price of Rs 76.

The brokerage firm expects the company’s demand to grow at 12 percent CAGR (Compounded Annual growth rate) and believes it will scale up to 25,000 rooms in five years.

The company recently signed a license agreement for two new properties in Maharashtra under its brands 'Lemon Tree Hotel' and 'Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotel' with 50 and 20 rooms respectively, which will be operational by October 2023. Last month, it also entered into two license agreements, one for a 110-room property in Himachal Pradesh, under its brand 'Aurika' which is expected to be operational in November 2024 and another for a 47-room property in Madhya Pradesh to be operational by December 2023.