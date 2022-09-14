KEC International jumps after bagging orders worth Rs 1,100 crore

Shares of KEC International rose on September 14 after the company said it had secured new orders worth of Rs 1,108 crores across its various businesses.

The RPG Group company said its transmission and distribution business secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa. This includes 400 kilo volt transmission line order in India from Power Grid Corporation, 132 kV underground cabling order in India from a state utility, 220 kV transmission line and tower supply orders in the Middle East secured by its UAE subsidiary, and 330 kV transmission line order in Africa.

Similarly, the firm's railway business secured orders in the technologically enabled and conventional/emerging segments in India which include overhead electrification for metro, auxiliary power supply, SCADA system and associated works, signaling and telecom works of train collision avoidance system (TCAS) under Kavach in consortium, and composite order for doubling of tracks and associated civil works.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in the railways business which is witnessing a gradual uptick through orders in both conventional and new segments,” said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive of KEC International. The business has secured its maiden order in the prestigious TCAS segment under Kavach, which aims to enhance safety of railways.

The company’s oil & gas pipeline business also secured an order for laying of cross-country pipeline and associated works in India.

“The orders in T&D have expanded our order book, especially the third order from Power Grid Corporation in quick succession. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will significantly contribute towards our growth in the domestic T&D market. The order in oil and gas pipelines further enhances the business’ order book,” said Kejriwal.

The stock climbed nearly five percent to the day’s high of Rs 450 at a time when the broader market was in a shambles. However,, KEC International stock is down about nine percent this year so far.

Analysts are divided on the stock and do not see much upside in the counter. While Geojot Financial says accumulate, its target price is Rs 435. HDFC Securities has a sell rating with a target of Rs 375. Chola Wealth has a buy rating with target of Rs 460.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.