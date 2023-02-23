 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies turns cautious on chemicals sector on steep valuations, demand headwinds

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

The steep growth expectations have led to a cut in the consensus FY24 estimate despite strong Q3.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has expressed a cautious outlook on the chemicals sector's steep growth expectations, which saw cut in the consensus FY24 earnings estimate, despite a strong third-quarter performance.

According to the brokerage, some players have indicated possible headwinds obstructing the growth outlook in the near to medium term.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NFIL) “alluded to possible demand headwinds in 2HCY23 in new generation refrigerant gas (HFO) from a possible US recession and in speciality chemicals from elevated channel inventories in Brazil,” it said.

Aarti Industries sees weakness in the automotive and textile sector potentially lasting 2-3 quarters affecting volume outlook. Meanwhile, Gujarat Fluorochemicals expects demand to remain at current levels in the near term.