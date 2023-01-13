 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys Q3 result beat estimates; what should investors do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Citi has maintained buy on the stocks but cut the target price to Rs 1,665 per share. The company has reported an in-line EBIT, while revenue was a beat, seems to be aided by 3rd party items bought for service delivery, the brokerage said.

Infosys has delivered strong quarter with revenue beat, strong order book & raised FY23 guidance.

Infosys share price will remain in focus on January 13, a day after company came out with strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2022.

The country's second-largest IT firm on Thursday reported a 13.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 6,586 crore, as against Rs 5,809 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.2 percent to Rs 38,318 crore against Rs 31,867 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings:

Citi