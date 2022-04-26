 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Saregama India; target of Rs 489: ICICI Direct

Apr 26, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Saregama India with a target price of Rs 489 in its research report dat April 26, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India

Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label owning ~1.3 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials /(Tamil) and creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films.

Keeping our estimates unchanged, we value Saregama at stock split adjusted target price of Rs 489, at 40x FY24 P/E.

first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:01 pm
