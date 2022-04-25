 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1220: ICICI Direct

Apr 25, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated April 24, 2022.

HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).

We maintain HOLD rating. We value HCLT at Rs 1220 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS.

first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:55 pm
