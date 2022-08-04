 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

Aug 04, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts Kubota

The company is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share). It also serves domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s. We retain HOLD rating on Escorts amid muted tractor growth prospects over FY22-24E & decline in market share as well as pressure on margins.

Outlook

We value Escorts Kubota Ltd at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,650 (20x P/E on core FY24E EPS, 20% discount on treasury shares).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 4, 2022 05:15 pm
