HDFC Securities initiates coverage on Hitachi Energy with ‘Add’ rating

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Hitachi Energy's sustainable energy solutions and products are expected to gain good traction, HDFC Securities said.

Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities has initiated coverage on Hitachi Energy India (HEI) with an ‘Add’ rating, citing tailwinds like surging private sector capex on electrification, expected double-digit margins and a well-diversified order mix.

Hitachi Energy India Limited (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited) is the Indian arm of power technologies major Hitachi Energy.

HEI is one of the top technical players in the electrical engineering space having four business units -- grid automation, grid integration, high voltage products and transformers.

“HEI’s sustainable energy solutions and products are expected to gain good traction, backed by India’s target to be net-zero by 2070, robust order inflow from the metro and high-speed rail projects, electrification of balance 8,798 Rkms of Indian railways, growth in data centers, increased adaptability of the e-mobility ecosystem, modernisation and automation of existing grids,” analysts at HDFC Securities said in a note on March 23.