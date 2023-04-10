 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gold Prices Today: Risk aversion, positive US jobs data weigh on sentiments; traders eye Fed minutes

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Last week, positive US jobs data, coupled with a fall in unemployment rate in the country weighed on gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Prices have been consolidating above the $2,000-per-ounce mark, and experts see it as a major support for COMEX gold prices.

Gold prices in domestic and international markets came off from their highs on April 10  and fell on risk aversion as investors awaited the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting on Wednesday. The market was closed on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

At 11.16 am, the gold price on COMEX was at 2,009.05 per ounce, down 0.9 percent from the previous close, while the June gold contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was around Rs 60,125 per 10 grams, down 0.6 percent.

On the MCX, the most-active June gold contract is seen in the range of Rs 60,054-Rs 61,066 per 10 grams, according to ICICI Direct Research.

The bullion market will closely look for any clues from the minutes of the US Fed’s last meeting to gauge the central bank’s stance on monetary policy going forward.