GAIL India edges higher as CLSA retains 'buy' tag, expects over 30% upside

Shares of GAIL India traded in the green on February 23 despite weak market conditions, driven probably by CLSA for retaining the 'buy' tag on the stock.

According to reports, the global research firm has raised its target on GAIL India to Rs 125 per share, which represents an upside of over 30 percent from the current market price. This indicates that CLSA is optimistic about the future prospects of GAIL India and believes that the stock has significant potential for growth.

At 10:40am, GAIL India traded at Rs 97.30, up Rs 1.75, or 1.83 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 97.95 and an intraday low of Rs 96.30.

Sandip Das