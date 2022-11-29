Discovery Series | V-Guard: A steady compounder for long-term investors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Market leader in stabilisers and UPS Driving faster growth in non-south region Entering newer product categories to expand total addressable market Targeting higher share of in-house manufacturing To invest Rs 200 crore over the next 3 years Balance sheet remains cash rich In our constant endeavour to identify companies that have a significant potential to grow in the medium to long term, we have identified consumer durables manufacturer V-Guard Ltd (VIL) as one of our discovery ideas that can be a part of the long-term...