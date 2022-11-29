HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Discovery Series | V-Guard: A steady compounder for long-term investors

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

VIL’s growth has been supported by the upgradation of its product portfolio and newer market coverage

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Market leader in stabilisers and UPS Driving faster growth in non-south region Entering newer product categories to expand total addressable market Targeting higher share of in-house manufacturing To invest Rs 200 crore over the next 3 years Balance sheet remains cash rich In our constant endeavour to identify companies that have a significant potential to grow in the medium to long term, we have identified consumer durables manufacturer V-Guard Ltd (VIL) as one of our discovery ideas that can be a part of the long-term...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers