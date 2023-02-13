Delhivery shares slide 2% on weak quarterly results. What do brokerages say?

Shares of Delhivery opened on a lower note on Monday at Rs 305.15 apiece, down 2 percent as the company reported a higher net loss for its December quarter.

The logistics and supply-chain startup reported a net loss of Rs 196 crore for the third quarter of FY23 against a net loss of Rs 127 crore a year earlier while its operating revenue fell to Rs 1,824 crore for Q3FY22 from Rs 2,019 crore a year earlier.

According to ICICI Securities, the company missed estimates due to delayed recovery in PTL (Partial Truckload) volumes, which the management clarified was due to network footprint optimisation and subdued volumes in the first few days of Q3FY23 caused by unseasonal rain in Tauru.

The brokerage has cut its FY24/25 revenue and EBITDA estimates by 9 percent each, reducing target Price to Rs 425 from Rs 460 earlier but has maintained a 'buy' rating.

Brokerage firm Jefferies also gave it a 'buy' call with a target Price of Rs 570 per share. The third-quarter EBITDA loss was lower than estimated, while gross profit was better with other expenses being lower. The management has expressed confidence on reducing losses further, it said. Related stories The middle east never joined this emerging-market stocks rally

Adani Group stocks sink further after cut in revenue target, Moody's downgrade

Fourth US shootdown in eight days makes world wonder what’s next Experts at Morgan Stanley said that higher operating leverage and cost rationalization measures resulted in above estimated Adjusted EBITDA. The brokerage has cut its target price to Rs 370 per share while giving an 'overweight' call. Delhivery shares were trading at Rs 308.60 a piece on the NSE at 11.25am on Monday.

Suchitra Mandal