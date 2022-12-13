 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Bharat set to go national with acquisition of JAL’s cement business

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

The acquisition will allow Dalmia Bharat to expand into the central region and will represent a significant step towards realising its vision of becoming a pan-India cement company.

Dalmia Bharat’s acquisition of the cement business of JP Associates Ltd. marks a big step in its attempt to shed its image as a regional company, widening its geographical presence beyond the eastern part of the country.

The company will acquire JAL’s clinker, cement, and power plants for Rs 5,666 crore, which works out to an attractive valuation of $73 per tonne and is cheaper than setting up new capacity, experts said.

The company outbid stronger suitors including UltraTech Cement and the Adani Group, which reportedly looked at an enterprise value of about Rs 5,000 crore for the businesses. Earlier this year, the Adani Group emerged as India’s second largest cement manufacturer after taking control of Holcim’s cement businesses in India.

Dalmia Bharat has been able to grab a good deal at an “attractive valuation,” said analysts from Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“More importantly, the acquisition will enable the company to expand its footprint into the central region and will represent a significant step towards realisation of its vision to emerge as a pan-India cement company with a capacity of 75 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by FY27 and 110-130 mtpa by FY31,” Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said in a note.

Central presence