Citi sees 45% upside for Jubilant Foods, says pullback a buying opportunity

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Citi analysts, who have reiterated the buy rating, say the Domino's franchise has the best in class unit economics, consumer and store base and delivery expertise among the QSR lot

According to Citi, Jubilant Foodworks is well-positioned to benefit from market tailwinds, faster store expansion, and digital investments

Citi has reiterated its “buy” rating on Jubilant Foodworks, the franchise for Domino's Pizza in India, and set a target price of Rs 619 a share, indicating a 45 percent upside from April 11 closing price, citing a strong potential for medium-term earnings growth.

According to Citi's research, Jubilant Foodworks is well-positioned to benefit from market tailwinds, faster store expansion and digital investments. The recent pullback in the stock price presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors, it said.

At 9.20 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 431.30 on the NSE, up 2 percent from the previous day. The stock has fallen more than 30 percent in the past six months as inflation eats into consumers' discretionary spending, hitting the company's earnings.