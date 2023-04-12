Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, HDFC Bank in focus

April 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Gains could be limited in early Wednesday trade amid a marginal rise in other Asian indices even as US markets ended lower overnight. The positive takeaway from yesterday’s session was that Nifty continued to trade above its 200 DMA at 17,535.

All eyes will be on CPI inflation and IIP numbers that will trickle in later today, as RBI recently in its policy announcement had refrained from hiking rates. In the backdrop of recent slump in technology stocks, investors would keenly follow the TCS results to be announced post market hours.

The focus would be more on the revenue outlook in the new fiscal, as recessionary concerns in the West and the US had prompted many big international firms to cut down their IT spends.