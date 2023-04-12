English
    April 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, HDFC Bank in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance.

      • 08:56 AM IST

        Any dip in Nifty index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long: Rohan Patil

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Asian stocks subdued ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

      • 08:39 AM IST

        March CPI inflation seen at 15-month low of 5.7% due to favourable base

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Immediate support for the Nifty visible at 17,640: Rupak De

      • 08:14 AM IST

        OPEC+ output cut may lead to higher oil prices, push up India's import bill: IEA

      • 08:07 AM IST

        HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore funds via bonds over next 12 months

      • 08:00 AM IST

        EMS files draft papers for IPO worth Rs 180 crore

      • 07:54 AM IST

        IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9%

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Oil steady after surprise build in US crude stocks

      • 07:39 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly lower; Kospi, Straits Times, Hang Seng down

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • April 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on flat note on April 12 amid mixed global cues.

    • April 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Gains could be limited in early Wednesday trade amid a marginal rise in other Asian indices even as US markets ended lower overnight. The positive takeaway from yesterday’s session was that Nifty continued to trade above its 200 DMA at 17,535.

      All eyes will be on CPI inflation and IIP numbers that will trickle in later today, as RBI recently in its policy announcement had refrained from hiking rates. In the backdrop of recent slump in technology stocks, investors would keenly follow the TCS results to be announced post market hours.

      The focus would be more on the revenue outlook in the new fiscal, as recessionary concerns in the West and the US had prompted many big international firms to cut down their IT spends.

    • April 12, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates:

    • April 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.06 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.12.

    • April 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was down 4.91 points or 0.01% at 60,152.81, and the Nifty was up 47.20 points or 0.27% at 17,769.50.

    • April 12, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:



      The USDINR 26 April futures contract gained and tested 82.20 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.10. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and MACD is also showing negative divergence and could face steep resistance at higher levels.

      The pair faces resistance around 82.30-82.55 while support is placed at 81.95-81.70. We suggest selling on-rise in the pair around 82.30 with a stop loss of 82.62 for the target of 82.00-81.80.

    • April 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

      Nifty on the daily chart has formed a bullish golden cross where 21 DEMA has crossed above 9 DEMA and prices are looking stronger to move higher. Index has witnessed a breakout above its falling channel pattern and prices have closed above the downward-sloping trend line.

      The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in Nifty index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,500–17,450 levels and resistance is capped at 17,900 levels.

      In case the Nifty breaches below 17,450 levels, then 17,300 will be the next support zone.

    • April 12, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Asian stocks subdued ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

      Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank's next meeting.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.17% lower in choppy trading. Japan's Nikkei was 0.49% higher, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.65%.

      China shares were mixed at the open, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.02%. Data on Tuesday showed China's consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021.

    • April 12, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      March CPI inflation seen at 15-month low of 5.7% due to favourable base

      India's headline retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a 15-month low in March thanks to a favourable base. According to a Moneycontrol survey of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply to 5.7 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.

      At 5.7 percent, CPI inflation would be returning to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months. Since the start of 2022, inflation has been above the 6 percent threshold in all but two months, and has spent 41 months in a row above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.

      The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for March on April 12. Read More

    • April 12, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data

      The U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

      Following last week's solid U.S. jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.

      Sterling rose 0.04% to $1.2432 while the euro was last 0.1% higher at $1.0924, with both currencies some distance away from their one-week lows hit on Monday.

      Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.

