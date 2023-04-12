Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid mixed global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, HDFC Bank in focus

Indian indices opened on flat note on April 12 amid mixed global cues.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,193.22
|35.50
|+0.06%
|Nifty 50
|17,744.30
|22.00
|+0.12%
|Nifty Bank
|41,428.10
|61.60
|+0.15%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,001.65
|74.30
|+2.54%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,065.55
|-8.65
|-0.81%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5706.10
|37.85
|+0.67%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|46220.80
|-48.90
|-0.11%
Gains could be limited in early Wednesday trade amid a marginal rise in other Asian indices even as US markets ended lower overnight. The positive takeaway from yesterday’s session was that Nifty continued to trade above its 200 DMA at 17,535.
All eyes will be on CPI inflation and IIP numbers that will trickle in later today, as RBI recently in its policy announcement had refrained from hiking rates. In the backdrop of recent slump in technology stocks, investors would keenly follow the TCS results to be announced post market hours.
The focus would be more on the revenue outlook in the new fiscal, as recessionary concerns in the West and the US had prompted many big international firms to cut down their IT spends.
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.06 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.12.
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was down 4.91 points or 0.01% at 60,152.81, and the Nifty was up 47.20 points or 0.27% at 17,769.50.
The USDINR 26 April futures contract gained and tested 82.20 levels. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.10. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and MACD is also showing negative divergence and could face steep resistance at higher levels.
The pair faces resistance around 82.30-82.55 while support is placed at 81.95-81.70. We suggest selling on-rise in the pair around 82.30 with a stop loss of 82.62 for the target of 82.00-81.80.
Nifty on the daily chart has formed a bullish golden cross where 21 DEMA has crossed above 9 DEMA and prices are looking stronger to move higher. Index has witnessed a breakout above its falling channel pattern and prices have closed above the downward-sloping trend line.
The overall trend remains in a bullish mode and any dip in Nifty index will be an opportunity to enter fresh long. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,500–17,450 levels and resistance is capped at 17,900 levels.
In case the Nifty breaches below 17,450 levels, then 17,300 will be the next support zone.
Asian equities inched lower on Wednesday ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, with markets wagering another hike in interest rates at the central bank's next meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.17% lower in choppy trading. Japan's Nikkei was 0.49% higher, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.65%.
China shares were mixed at the open, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.02%. Data on Tuesday showed China's consumer inflation in March was at its slowest since September 2021.
India's headline retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a 15-month low in March thanks to a favourable base. According to a Moneycontrol survey of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply to 5.7 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.
At 5.7 percent, CPI inflation would be returning to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months. Since the start of 2022, inflation has been above the 6 percent threshold in all but two months, and has spent 41 months in a row above the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for March on April 12. Read More
The U.S. dollar slipped on Wednesday ahead of a closely-watched inflation reading later in the day that will provide clues on the path of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Following last week's solid U.S. jobs data, all eyes are now on the inflation report, with currency moves subdued ahead of the release.
Sterling rose 0.04% to $1.2432 while the euro was last 0.1% higher at $1.0924, with both currencies some distance away from their one-week lows hit on Monday.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.05% to 102.07.