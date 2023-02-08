Cement stocks abuzz as FM Sitharaman hints at GST review

Share prices of Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cements, JK Cements, Ramco Cements gained between 1-2 per cent on February 8, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the government could be open to considering a reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) on cement.

At a session with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, she assured that she would have the fitment committee look into the existing 28 percent GST rate on cement.

According to foreign brokerage firm Jefferies, a GST cut from 28 percent to 18 percent would imply 7-8 percent cut in customer pricing. It will provide minor fillip to volumes and is positive for pricing in medium term, it noted.

Moneycontrol News