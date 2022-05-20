 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy TeamLease; target of Rs 4025: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on TeamLease has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4025 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on TeamLease

TeamLease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills • Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Teamlease at Rs 4025 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Teamlease
first published: May 20, 2022 09:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.