Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 22,990: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,990 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India

Nestle India Limited (Nestle) posted strong performance in Q1CY23 ahead of expectation. Revenues grew by 21.3% y-o-y to Rs. 4,830.5 crore; OPM declined by 55 bps y-o-y to 22.7% and PAT grew by 23.9% y-o-y to Rs. 736.7 crore.. Domestic volumes recovered sequentially to mid-single digit (4-5% in Q1); excluding Maggi low unit packs, volume growth stood in low double digits. We expect volume growth momentum to sustain in the quarters ahead. A surge in milk and green coffee prices will keep pressure on the margins in the near term. Softening of edible oil, packaging material and wheat prices from highs might provide a breather in H2.

Outlook

Stock trades at 66.0x, 57.0x and 47.8x its CY2023E, CY2024E and CY2025E EPS, respectively. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 22,990.